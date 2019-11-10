|
Laura Sue Lee, age 75, passed away on Friday November 8. Laura was born in Jackson County but lived most of her life in Hall County. She was a homemaker and a member of Springway Baptist Church. Laura was born to the late James Luther and Edna Louise Mangum Bryant. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Lee; grandchild, Liam Bryant Mercer; and brother, James Stanley Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Lee, Gainesville; daughter, Karen Kesler and fiancé Jackson Rogers, Toccoa; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Robert Mercer, Hoschton; grandchildren, Matthew and Savannah Riley, Demorest; Stacey Cartagena, Gainesville; Alan and Taylor Riley, Gainesville; Kaitlyn Mercer, Hoschton; great grandchildren, Judah Riley and Jaslene Cartagena; sister, Jane Bryant, Gainesville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 10, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, in the Little & Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gary Osteen will officiate. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 10, 2019