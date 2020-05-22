Laurine Wright Davenport
Died May 21, 2020
Laurine Wright Davenport, age 89, of Gainesville, died Thursday May 21. Services are incomplete at this time. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.