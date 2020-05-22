Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Laurine's life story with friends and family

Share Laurine's life story with friends and family

Laurine Wright Davenport

Died May 21, 2020

Laurine Wright Davenport, age 89, of Gainesville, died Thursday May 21. Services are incomplete at this time. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store