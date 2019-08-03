|
|
Lavern Jordan Saxon, age 78, of Lula, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Born on December 6, 1940, in Lula, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt and Ethel Jones Jordan. She worked at Tibro and retired from Belk as a sales associate, along with being a self-employed beautician. Mrs. Saxon was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Jordan; sister, Wilma Sheridan; and sister-in-law, Lynn Jordan.
Survivors include her husband, David "Sonny" Saxon of Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Lisa Saxon of Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Ricky Cronic of Lula; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dayle Jordan of Lula, Richard and Patsy Jordan of Lula, Talmadge and Joyce Jordan of Maysville, Stanley and Cathy Jordan of Tignall, Harold Jordan of Lula; sisters and brothers-in-law: Bobbie Carpenter of Lula, Gayle and Wesley Wright of Athens, Emily and Buford Perry of Commerce, Margaret Dooley of Warner Robins, and Elaine and Doug Fleming of Alto; grandchildren and spouses: Tyler and Amanda Cronic, Austin and Havolynne Saxon, Logen and Josh Abad, Baylee Saxon, and Sydney Saxon; and great-grandchildren: Chesnie Cronic, Chanler Cronic, Ellie Cronic, Ava Saxon, Sarah Lewis Saxon, and Truett Saxon.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Swayne Cochran and Rev. Grady Saxon officiating. Interment will follow in Belton Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 747 Rock Springs Road, Lula, Georgia 30554.
