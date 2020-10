Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Donald Zyla

Died October 10, 2020

Lawrence Donald Zyla, 87, of Alpharetta, died Saturday, October 10th. A funeral mass for family only will be held on Friday, October 16th at 11:00am at St. Brendan Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs at 1:30pm. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.





