Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawrence Floyd


1942 - 2019
Lawrence Floyd Obituary
Lawrence Floyd, age 77 of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, December 15. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at the funeral home. Lawrence was born September 25, 1942 in Gainesville. He was the son of the late William Alexander Floyd and Elizabeth (McGuire) Floyd. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeff Floyd; sisters, Joyce Forrester, Wilma Clark, Sandra Cape, and special brother-in-law, Gene Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Dot (Mincey) Floyd of Flowery Branch; grandson, Justin Floyd of United Kingdom; sisters, Becky Stephens, Brenda Shamel; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Royce Brown; several nieces, nephews, and other family members whom he loved dearly. Lawrence was retired from the Gainesville Fire Department after 33 years of service. He served as a deacon at Central Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Central Baptist Church 785 Main Street Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019
