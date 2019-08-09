|
Lawton Tilley, 83 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Tilley was the son of the late O.D. and Bessie Shuler Tilley. He was retired from Hyatt Auto Parts where he worked in sales and had also worked as a General Contractor. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Paul E. Bolding Post #7 American Legion. Mr. Tilley was a member of Dunagan Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Mildred Smith Tilley, Gainesville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Andrea Smith, Gainesville; Billy and Elizabeth Smith, Helen; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. Tilley is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Loye Tilley, Jack Tilley and Jay Tilley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Monte Cantrell will officiate. Interment will follow in the Dunagan Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday August 9 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 9, 2019