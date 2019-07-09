Home

Lee Franklin Shelton Obituary
Lee Franklin Shelton
May 3, 1926-July 6, 2019
Lee Franklin Shelton, age 93, of Talmo passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Shelton was born May 3, 1926 in Jackson County to the late Edd & Ila Brooks Shelton. He was a former employee at Dutch Quality and was retired from Mar-Jac Poultry Company as a supervisor. He was a member of the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy, and was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Mae Ledford Shelton, son, Eddie Shelton, 4 brothers & 4 sisters.
Survivors include, daughter & son in law, Sara & Doug Drew, Granddaughter, Milissa Drew, grandchildren, Michael & Jacy Shelton, John & Jana Shelton, Tina & Brad Roberts, granddaughter, Angelia Drew Moon, 12 great grandkids, 2 great great grandkids, sister, Francis Ledford.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Gaddis officiating. Burial will follow in Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 9, 2019
