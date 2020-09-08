1/
Lee Roy Poole
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Lee Roy Poole
Died September 7, 2020
Lee Roy Poole, age 78, of Mount Airy, died Monday, September 7th. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 9th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m., to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, September 9th at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
