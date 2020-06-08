Leland Morris Stonecypher
Died June 6, 2020
Leland Morris Stonecypher, age 57, of Marble Hill, died June 6.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 9, at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.