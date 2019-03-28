Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Resources
More Obituaries for Lemuel Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lemuel A. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lemuel A. Martin Obituary
Jan. 7, 1942-March 28, 2019
Mr. Lemuel A. "Bimbo" Martin, age 77, of Maysville passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday March 31, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Unity Christian Church in Jackson County, Ga. Pastor Daniel Browning and Pastor Eddie Caine, Sr. will officiate. Interment will be held after the service on Sunday March 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville, Ga.
Lemuel was born on January 07, 1942 in Cumming, Georgia to Raymond Levi Martin and Grace Bennett Martin. He was a member of Unity Christian Church and was retired from ConAgra Poultry after 50 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jean Cole, and Sara Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Toni Martin of Maysville, daughter, Chasity Martin of Maysville, daughter and son-in-law, Tracie Whitus (David) of McDonough, Ga, son and daughter-in-law, Jason Martin (Susan) of Maysville, son and daughter-in-law, James Martin (Debbi) of Locust Grove, son and daughter-in-law, Kenny Martin (Gina) of Hampton, 6 grandchildren, and sister and brother-in-law, Jane Jones (W.L.) of Cumming.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now