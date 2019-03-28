|
Jan. 7, 1942-March 28, 2019
Mr. Lemuel A. "Bimbo" Martin, age 77, of Maysville passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday March 31, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Unity Christian Church in Jackson County, Ga. Pastor Daniel Browning and Pastor Eddie Caine, Sr. will officiate. Interment will be held after the service on Sunday March 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville, Ga.
Lemuel was born on January 07, 1942 in Cumming, Georgia to Raymond Levi Martin and Grace Bennett Martin. He was a member of Unity Christian Church and was retired from ConAgra Poultry after 50 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jean Cole, and Sara Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Toni Martin of Maysville, daughter, Chasity Martin of Maysville, daughter and son-in-law, Tracie Whitus (David) of McDonough, Ga, son and daughter-in-law, Jason Martin (Susan) of Maysville, son and daughter-in-law, James Martin (Debbi) of Locust Grove, son and daughter-in-law, Kenny Martin (Gina) of Hampton, 6 grandchildren, and sister and brother-in-law, Jane Jones (W.L.) of Cumming.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2019