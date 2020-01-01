|
Mrs. Lena Linda Bailey, age 75 of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, December 31. Mrs. Bailey was born in Gainesville on September 20, 1944 to the late William and Frances Cleveland. She was a manager for Hardee's for a number of years
Mrs. Bailey is preceded in death by her parents as well as a great granddaughter Brittany Coggins and siblings William "Bill" Cleveland, Ida Mae "Dottie" Woodruff, and Catheryn "Cathy" Martin. She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Laquita and Frank Wilson, and Joann and Gary Presgraves; daughters, Sherry Bailey, and Lynn Frazier; and special son Ricky Jarrard, grandsons, Billy Coggins, Jonathan Coggins, Jesse Bailey, Ethan Presgraves, Evan Presgraves, Timothy Griffin, Mason Jarrard, granddaughter, Victoria Frazier, and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 1, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 2, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev Scott Wilson and the Randy Jarrard officiating. Interment will follow at Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory with the family can go to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 770-297-6200 www.memroialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020