Lena Barden McGahee
Died September 14, 2019
Lena Barden McGahee, age 92, of Cornelia, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, September 14.
Born on February 9, 1927, in Cornelia, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Annie Turpin Barden. Mrs. McGahee was a member of Cornelia United Methodist Church where she served as the church organist and pianist. She was active in the 3 Arts Club, Cornelia WMU, and the . Mrs. McGahee was an avid golfer and homemaker. She was a lovely, gentle, southern lady.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 plus years, Thomas J. McGahee, Sr.; brothers, Lee Barden and James Barden; and sisters: Claudine Tomlin, Louise Morgan, and Mary Ann Caudell. Survivors include her sons and daughters- in-law, Jeff and Cheryl McGahee of Baldwin and Jim and Jeanne McGahee of Cornelia; grandchildren, Jimbo McGahee and wife, Emily and John McGahee; great-grandchildren: Bo McGahee and Jacob McGahee; brothers, Dan Barden of OH and Bill Barden of Cornelia; sister, Doris Goldman of MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 16, at Cornelia United Methodist Church with Pastor Johnny Ray, Bobby Spinks, Jimbo McGahee, and John McGahee officiating. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens.The family received friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornelia United Methodist Church to maintain the musical instruments at 275 Wyly Street, Cornelia, Georgia 30531.
Mrs. McGahee's Sunday School Class and Golfing Friends were honorary pallbearers and met at the church on Monday, prior to the service.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 18, 2019