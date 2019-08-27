|
On October 2nd, 1942, the Chestatee community and Charlie Jones family was blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Leon Frankie but his friends later called him Pete. He was the second child to be born into a very different Forsyth county, where most people had very little financially; but, if you had a mind to work, you could succeed. At 13 years old, Leon went to work at North Georgia Rendering where his first check was for $51.85 at .65 cents an hour. He worked almost 80 hours that first week. When Leon was 16, he lost his mom and the family needed more money, so he went to work full time at the rendering plant. At 19, he met the love of his life, Brenda Heard, and they were married in 1961. The next year, their first daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) was born, in 1962. The following year the owner of North Georgia Rendering Co., Leland Bagwell, believed in Leon's work ethic and thought it was time for him to own his own business. He loaned him the money for his first truck and took the payments out of his checks. In 1966, their second daughter, Lisa came along.
In 1970, Leon was asked to become a partner in Lanierland Music Park, where he joined with CE Samples, ML (Shorty) Hamby, Robert Jones (his brother), and later Tommy Bagwell. Leon and Tommy remained partners until Lanierland closed in 2006, after 36 years of bringing some of the biggest acts in country music to Jot-em-Down Road, in Forsyth county. Leon's favorites were Waylon Jennings, George Jones, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, and Vern Gosdin.
In 1974, Leon received a son, Chad. In business, Leon continued his entrepreneurship by becoming a partner in Countryland Golf Course and Ampro Products. Leon Jones Feed and Grain grew bigger than he had ever dreamed-to a fleet of over 100.
The legacy he leaves behind isn't in the material or monetary things he has been able to achieve but it's in the gifts of love and lessons of life he's shared and instilled in his family and in those that have been touched by his generosity and his spirit. Pete never outgrew his humble beginnings or forgot where he came from. His words of wisdom will forever be shared by his wife of 58 years, Brenda, his children - Cindy J. Mills, Lisa J. (Scott) Mason, and Chad (Leslie) Jones; his grandchildren - Megan (Nathan) Bottoms, Courtney (Zak) Moore, Zach and Caroline Hood, Amber, Ali and Trent Jones; great-grandchildren - Brooklyn and Charlie Bottoms, Maddox Moore; devoted friend - David Hood (Tammy); Sister - Shirley Jones and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was blessed by the loving care of Becky McBrayer, Kathy Grizzle and the love and prayers of an incredible pastor, Rev. Craig Richard. Our sweet Daddy and PaPete is reunited in heaven with his Dad and Mom, Charlie and Madge Jones, his brothers, Robert (sister-in-law Louise), Cleon and JC and his mother and father-in-law, Lois B Heard,who he always lovingly called Mama Lois, and Edwin 'Boot' Heard and his favorite dog ever, Buck.
Funeral services at Oak Grove Baptist at 5640 Oak Grove Cir, Cumming, GA 30028 at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on August 27 and 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on the day of the service.
The family loves and appreciates beautiful flowers but if you'd rather help others in need there's two charities to choose from:
Chestatee Elementary - Kids in Need at 6945 Keith Bridge RD, Gainesville, GA 30506
Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council http://www.unitedwayforsyth.com/fcdacdonate
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 27, 2019