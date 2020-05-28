Leon Tuck
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Tuck
Died May 27, 2020
Leon Tuck, age 65, of Dawsonville, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29 from 2:00 p.m, until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved