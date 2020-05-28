Leon Tuck
Died May 27, 2020
Leon Tuck, age 65, of Dawsonville, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29 from 2:00 p.m, until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Died May 27, 2020
Leon Tuck, age 65, of Dawsonville, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29 from 2:00 p.m, until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 28, 2020.