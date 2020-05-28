Leon Tuck

Died May 27, 2020

Leon Tuck, age 65, of Dawsonville, died Wednesday, May 27. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29 from 2:00 p.m, until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store