Leonardo Camacho Torres

Died June 19, 2020

Leonardo Camacho Torres age 13, of Cumming, died Friday, June 19. Visitation will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Friday, June 26 from 4:00pm – 9:00pm, and on Saturday, June 27 from 10:00am – 12:00pm. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

