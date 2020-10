Or Copy this URL to Share

Leroy McCallister

Died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Leroy McCallister, 80, of Mt. Airy, died Tuesday, October 6th Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Friday, October 9th in the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Holiness Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5-8 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store