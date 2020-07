Leslie Ann Boulter

Died July 20, 2020

Leslie Ann Boulter, 62 of Gainesville, died Monday, July 20th. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25th at Little & Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville. Friends to visit from 10:00am-12:00pm, and family to visit from 12:00-2:00pm. There will be a service for family at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store