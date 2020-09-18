Lewis Bernard Richardson
Died September 12, 2020
Lewis Bernard Richardson was born on April 24, 1951, to the late Ocie Montgomery Richardson and W. L. Richardson. He was welcomed into the comforting arms of his Savior on the morning of September 12, 2020, at the age of 69.
Growing up on a farm with his brother Jimmy in Thomson, Georgia, Lewis learned the value of hard work and never forgot those early lessons. After graduating high school he attended North Georgia Technical School and never left the Georgia mountains. Along the journey he met Ida Mae and for the past 38 years the couple blended their lives in marriage creating a loving home for their family. Their children include Eric Richardson (Angie), Richie Carney (Anissa), Michelle Cantrell (Johnny), Kim Carney (Eddie), and Leah Misencik (Garrett). In addition to her children, Lewis befriended Ida Mae's children's father, Earl Carney. Before many would even consider the option, the two men modeled how to blend two families without animosity or conflict and have been as close as brothers for years. Lewis was warm and welcoming, generous and kind, loyal and caring. He always worked hard to support his family and volunteered his time and attention to a multitude of youngsters as a coach and mentor. He was an active member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Loved and adored by his grandchildren, PopPop spent as much time as possible with them. He shared his love of the outdoors by taking them hunting and fishing, cheered them on at ball games or concerts, and supported them in whatever hobby or interest they had at the moment. His eleven grandchildren include Jacob Carney (Courtney), Meghan Cantrell, Blake Cantrell (Jordan), Courtney Gettys, Hunter Gettys, Rance Carney, the late Kennedy Wright, Lincoln Wright, Jaxson Shreves, Kailee Misencik, and Maverick Misencik. Lewis was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Noah Carney, Bexley Flanagan, Marshall Carney, and Dakota Cantrell.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mt Gilead Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Gerrells and Rev. Les Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Hicks officiating.
If you plan to attend the visitation and/or funeral, please practice safe distancing and wear a mask. The funeral service can be heard on your radio on channel 102.5 FM in the church parking lot on the day of the service.
