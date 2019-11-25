|
|
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Lewis Franklin (Frank) Shadburn, age 72 of Maysville, who entered into rest Saturday, November 23. Mr. Shadburn was born in Alpharetta, the son of the late Joe and Ollie Perry Shadburn, was a fifty year Mason and a member of the Matt Masonic Lodge in Cumming and also a member of the Holly Springs United Methodist Church. A successful Car Salesman for thirty - eight years, Mr. Shadburn was retired from Akins Ford - Chrysler. Survivors include his wife Delene Marlow Shadburn of Maysville. Two sons, Chip Shadburn and his wife Julie of Homer, and Ben Shadburn and his wife Kelli of Watkinsville. Four grandchildren; Callie Barber, Laine Shadburn, Bennett Shadburn and Marlowe Shadburn. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, from the Holly Springs United Methodist Church with Reverend Tom Fish, Reverend Greg Porterfield and Ned Klugh officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery with Masonic Honors by the Matt Masonic Lodge. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dixon Marlow, Jeff Sanders, Shane Guined, Ned Klugh, Macko Parks, and Taylor Bryant. The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, at the funeral home. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson. 706-367-5467
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 25, 2019