Lilijanna Jane Dodson

Lilijanna Jane Dodson Obituary
Lilijana Jane Dodson
June 13, 2019
Lilijana Jane Dodson, age 19, of Gainesville, GA, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 12:00 pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 17, 2019
