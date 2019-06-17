|
Lilijana Jane Dodson
June 13, 2019
Lilijana Jane Dodson, age 19, of Gainesville, GA, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 12:00 pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 17, 2019