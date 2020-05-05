Lillian Ann Taylor
Lillian Ann Taylor
Died May 2, 2020
Lillian Ann Taylor, age 68, of Demorest, died Saturday, May 2. Ms. Taylor's wishes were to be cremated. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
