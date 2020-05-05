Or Copy this URL to Share

Lillian Ann Taylor

Died May 2, 2020

Lillian Ann Taylor, age 68, of Demorest, died Saturday, May 2. Ms. Taylor's wishes were to be cremated. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

