Lillie Agnes (Burgess) Densmore
1920 - 2020
Lillie Agnes Burgess Densmore
Died August 22, 2020
Lillie Agnes (Burgess) Densmore, age 99, died August 22nd. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
