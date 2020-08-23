Lillie Agnes Burgess Densmore

Died August 22, 2020

Lillie Agnes (Burgess) Densmore, age 99, died August 22nd. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.

