Mrs. Lillie Arrington Huddleston, age 91 of LaGrange, passed away on November 24, at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice. Mrs. Huddleston was born on September 29, 1928 in Meigs, to the late Marvin and Lillie Hall Fulghum. She retired after many years as the Church Secretary for the First Baptist Church of Pelham, in Pelham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zenas Huddleston; her first husband, Robert Arrington, Sr.; son in law, Tony West; brother, Wes Fulghum. Survivors include her sons, Robert Arrington, Jr. (Joyce) and Marvin Arrington (Melisa); daughters, Vickie Moore (Wade), Annie Mathias (Bill), Marlene West, Renee Poppell (Joe), Janice Heard (Mike) and Carolyn Reaves (David); sister, Rubye King; 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Enon Baptist Church in Alto, with Pastor Clint Peterson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church on the day of the service. Family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WellStar West Georgia Hospice, Enon Baptist Church in Alto, or the Lillie Renee Foundation. Hunter Allen Myhand, a Higgins Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 706-884-5626.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 30, 2019