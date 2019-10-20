|
|
Lillie Mae "Kit" Williams Armour, age 81 of Monroe died on October 10. She was born on May 3, 1938 to the late Loy Williams and the late Bessie Hulsey Williams. Mrs. Armour was preceded in death by her sisters, the late Mary Roper, the late Barbara Peppers, the late Martha Kees, and the late Jayne Eberhart. Surviving members of her family are daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Carroll Williams of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Carolee Armour of Palmyra, NY, Bryan and Melissa Armour of Bethlehem; sisters, Sharon Benton of Monroe, Felecia Hurley of Gainesville; brother, David Williams of Gainesville; grandchildren, Joshua and Nikki Hegwood, Amanda and Michael Chappell, Bethany and Trey Skinner, Logan Courter; great grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Andrew, Carter, Remington, and Colton. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe, with the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe has charge of making the arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2019