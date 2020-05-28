Lillie Marie Lovell Barron
Died May 26, 2020
Lillie Marie Lovell Barron, age 99 of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, died Tuesday, May 26.
Private graveside services will be held at Oakey Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, May 28.
Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 28, 2020.