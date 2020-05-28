Or Copy this URL to Share

Lillie Marie Lovell Barron

Died May 26, 2020

Lillie Marie Lovell Barron, age 99 of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, died Tuesday, May 26.

Private graveside services will be held at Oakey Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, May 28.

