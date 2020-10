Linda A. Bagwell

September 28, 2020

Linda A. Bagwell, age 79, of Marengo, OH, formerly of Roswell, GA, and Knoxville, TN, died Monday, September 28th. Her family will greet friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, October 7th, at Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming. Services honoring her life will follow at 1 PM with burial after in Powder Springs City Cemetery in Powder Springs. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

