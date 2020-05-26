Linda Butler
Linda Butler
Died May 23, 2020
Linda Butler, age 70, of Dahlonega, passed away Saturday, May 23. Graveside Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Dahlonega Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends can view the service online at andersonunderwood.com on Mrs. Butler's obituary page the following day. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
