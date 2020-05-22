Linda Carol Bodine died on Monday, May 11, from natural causes at her home in Georgetown , TX. Born on October 26,1949, she was the daughter of Lucy Culver Bodine and Dr AH Bodine of Gainesville.

She graduated from Gainesville High School (1968) and Vanderbilt University (1972). Linda became a Certified Public Accountant and spent her career in the banking industry specializing in complex issues of risk assessment. Among her high profile assignments was oversight of the accounts of the entertainer Michael Jackson.

A 1987 cancer survivor, she was active in the American Cancer Society. Linda was an avid tournament duplicate bridge player and a past President of the Texas Vanderbilt University Alumni Association.

Linda was an enthusiastic traveler and had been on over 55 cruises. She had visited every continent except Africa, with a trip scheduled there later in the year.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Aunt Earline Bodine for whom she served as legal guardian for over 30 years and brother Doug Bodine of Murrayville, GA.

Linda is survived by sister in law Teresa Bodine, Murrayville; nephew Dr Charlie Bodine (Alyssa), Birmingham, AL; niece Kelly Bodine Webber (Jason), Atlanta and great niece Virginia Grace Bodine of Birmingham.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Fort Payne, AL.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Good News Clinic of Gainesville, 810 Pine Street, Gainesville, GA 30501 or Humane Society of NE Georgia, 845 W. Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501.



