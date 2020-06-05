Linda Wilson Edmonds Jones
Died June 3, 2020
Linda Wilson Edmonds Jones, age 71 of Gainesville, died peacefully Wednesday June 3. Born February 2, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. Moved to Jacksonville, Florida at age 10 and then to Gainesville, Georgia during her junior year in high school.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Y. Jones; daughter, Emily Edmonds, stepson, William Y. Jones (Terah), sisters, Patti W. Knight (Bob) and Holly W. Philyaw Brannon (Rich), brother-in-law, Joseph B. Jones (Gladys), niece Dr. Jennifer Cochran Buff (Tron), nephews Chad Philyaw (Yvette), Zach Philyaw (Miranda), Charles E. Jones (Karen) and Joseph P. Jones (Marsha).
Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth E. and Jeanette Richards Wilson, niece Cindi Philyaw, brother-in-law, Terry Philyaw and great nephew, Brayden Philyaw.
After high school Linda attended Gainesville Junior College and then Brenau University, receiving a degree in elementary education. While in school she worked weekends and nights at the Maternity Ward at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she loved, fed and cared for babies. After graduation she was hired to teach second grade at Oakwood Elementary. She remained in this position from1971 until 1977, when she resigned to stay at home and raise a family. Linda returned to Oakwood Elementary in 1993 teaching in 4th and then 5th grade. While in 5th grade the group departmentalized helping make one of the strongest academic teams in the county. She remained in 5th grade until retiring in 2012.
Linda was a hands on people loving teacher who cared deeply for her students. She would sometimes be late on paper or computer deadlines because she spent so much time, effort and love on her students. During Linda's second tenure at Oakwood Elementary, she married her principal. In December 1999 she and Charlie Jones were wed. Due to her marriage to Charlie, they had to decide who would have to leave the school. Charlie decided to retire for which he was forever grateful to Linda, She continued teaching. Their time was cut short; however, they had twenty wonderful years together.
Linda loved working in her yard creating a beautiful nature shade garden. Her ferns, laurels and rhododendrons were gorgeous. Many hours were spent listening to books on tapes while toiling in her flowers.
If you were walking in public with Linda and pass a small child, or particularly a baby in a stroller, you stop and wait, because you were going to be there for a while. Most parents loved it, but some would be startled with the attention she would show.
A visitation will be held at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Sunday June 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's safety.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to the Alzheimer's Association-Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 5, 2020.