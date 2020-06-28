Linda Jane Sanders
Linda Jane Sanders
Died June 25, 2020
Linda Jane Sanders age 79 of Gainesville, died Thursday, June 25. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday June 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 28, 2020.
