Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. (Ransom) Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda K. (Ransom) Montgomery Obituary
Linda K. Ransom Montgomery, age 78, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away on Monday, August 19.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kip and Stacey Montgomery of Clermont, Florida, two grandsons, Jared and Mark Montgomery, also of Clermont, Florida. Her brother and sister, Ronnie (Carol) Ransom and Vicki Martin; several nephews, great niece and two great nephews.

Special thanks to special friends Patsy Richards Ayers, Tom and Ann McDonald Ellis, Patsy Lothridge, Beverly Beach and Doris Haddock.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, GA 30504.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Eagle Ranch P.O. Box 7200 Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502 or the 2565 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30501..

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now