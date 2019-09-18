|
|
Linda K. Ransom Montgomery, age 78, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away on Monday, August 19.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kip and Stacey Montgomery of Clermont, Florida, two grandsons, Jared and Mark Montgomery, also of Clermont, Florida. Her brother and sister, Ronnie (Carol) Ransom and Vicki Martin; several nephews, great niece and two great nephews.
Special thanks to special friends Patsy Richards Ayers, Tom and Ann McDonald Ellis, Patsy Lothridge, Beverly Beach and Doris Haddock.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, GA 30504.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Eagle Ranch P.O. Box 7200 Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502 or the 2565 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30501..
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 18, 2019