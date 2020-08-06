1/
Linda Paula (Bryant) Loggins
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Paula Bryant Loggins
Died August 4, 2020
Linda Paula Bryant Loggins, age 71, of Mt. Airy, died Tuesday, August 4th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 6th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved