Linda Paula Bryant Loggins

Died August 4, 2020

Linda Paula Bryant Loggins, age 71, of Mt. Airy, died Tuesday, August 4th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 6th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.



