Lissa Sinclair Jackson
Lissa Sinclair Jackson
Died June 29, 2020
Lissa Sinclair Jackson, age 67 of Jefferson, died Monday, June 29. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 3 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
