March 24, 1933-March 11, 2019

Lizzie Jones Truelove, born in Clermont, GA in March 24, 1933, passed away due to injuries sustained after a car accident in Cleveland March 11, 2019. She was a PROUD lifelong Hall County resident. Lizzie and her husband Oscar were dairy farmers for over 30 years. When they sold the dairy they started a beef farm. She was a member of the White County Farmers exchange. She was retired from AT&T (Bellsouth) and a proud beef farmer. One of her many joys besides farming was going to the Adams bluegrass festivals. She's survived by her grandsons Jerry (Jasmine) Young and John Young also her wonderful nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Oscar J. Truelove, son Eddie Truelove, daughter Linda Truelove Dover, brother Ben Jones and sister Mary Fae Brady. A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Wahoo Baptist Church. Rev. Les Fuller will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2:30 pm prior to the service at Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont, GA. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 12, 2019