Jan. 7, 1936-July 29, 2019
Lloyd H. Preston, of Gainesville, GA died peacefully at home on July 29, 2019. Lloyd was born January 7, 1936 in Salyersville, KY and moved as a small child to southern Michigan, moving to northeast Georgia a few years after retirement.
Lloyd was married to his wife Joyce for 41 years. His children, Jeffrey Scott, Jane Lea (Richard Bellamy), Daniel Curtis, and Megan Leigh (Albert Izaguirre) say he was the greatest dad a son or daughter could ever have. His 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren will carry his influence in some form the rest of their lives. He is also survived by his brother Robert and sister-in-law Jean. His parents, Henry and Lucile Preston, and infant brother James Curtis have pre-deceased him.
Although much of Lloyd's career was as an educator in Wayne-Westland Schools in Michigan, he was the first director of Alpine Bible Camp in WV, where he laid the groundwork for a program that continues to this day. He was an administrator in the American School of Brasilia in Brazil and was Vice President of Liberty Expeditions, an outdoor education program for middle school and high school students in southern WV – involving backpacking, climbing and rappelling, whitewater kayaking and rafting.
His love for his family and friends, for travel and adventure, and for country music and entertaining had a way of motivating and encouraging others and made him truly "one of a kind."
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in Gainesville, GA, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. Service at 2:00 p.m.
A second Celebration service will be held in Michigan on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Please contact the family for details within the next week.
Memorial contributions, if you wish, may be made to Trinity Church, 10101 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI or Browns Bridge Church 3869 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming, GA.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 1, 2019