Lloyd Weldon Waters
1941 - 2020
August 18, 2020
Lloyd Weldon Waters, 79, of Tyler, TX, died August 18th. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th at New Haven C.H. Church. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26th from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
