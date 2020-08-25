Lloyd Weldon Waters

August 18, 2020

Lloyd Weldon Waters, 79, of Tyler, TX, died August 18th. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th at New Haven C.H. Church. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26th from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

