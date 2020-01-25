|
Lois Hooper Bartsch died January 1, at age 84. Lois is survived by one daughter, Beverly Harne, one son, Stanley Bartsch, one brother, Danny Hooper, and six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and four nephews. Lois was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Gainesville, where she served as a church pianist for 14 years. She also attended local churches in the cities in which she lived; most recently Faith Assembly in North Charleston, SC. She retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center after twelve years, then spent the next twelve years as a caregiver for multiple families. Lois was a loving mother and caregiver. She was generous, honest, kind and compassionate toward all others and brought joy to everyone she met. A family service will be held at the Mt. Creek Baptist Church in Pendergrass, where she will be laid to rest next to her sister, Bessie Kinsey.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 25, 2020