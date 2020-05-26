Lois Hurst Beasley,

Died May 22, 2020

Lois Hurst Beasley, age 95, of Buford, died Friday, May 22. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 204 Bethlehem Church Road, Clayton, AL 36016. The remains will be placed in state at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. CDT. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA on Tuesday, May 26, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. EDT. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

