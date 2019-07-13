Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Duncan Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Duncan Moss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Duncan Moss Obituary
Mrs. Lois Duncan Moss age 89 of Gainesville, Ga. died Thursday July 11, 2019 in Gainesville. Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 in the Little Davenport Chapel. Dr. Bill Coates officiating, burial will follow in the Moss Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dawsonville, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening July 12th from 6 to 8 pm.
Mrs. Moss was born in Dawsonville, Ga., to the late Ernest and Emma Gravitt Duncan, she married Harold J. Moss in 1951 and she moved to Gainesville and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Moss was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Moss, 3 brothers, Ben, Charlie and Frank Duncan and 2 sisters, Ellen Elliott and Nelle Childers.
She is survived by 2 daughters and their spouses, Susan and Lamar Waters of Flowery Branch and Julie and Steve Jones of St. Mary's and a sister, Leah Holland of Oakwood, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and close friends.
Those desiring to leave online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville, Ga. 30501.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now