Mrs. Lois Duncan Moss age 89 of Gainesville, Ga. died Thursday July 11, 2019 in Gainesville. Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 in the Little Davenport Chapel. Dr. Bill Coates officiating, burial will follow in the Moss Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dawsonville, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening July 12th from 6 to 8 pm.

Mrs. Moss was born in Dawsonville, Ga., to the late Ernest and Emma Gravitt Duncan, she married Harold J. Moss in 1951 and she moved to Gainesville and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Moss was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Moss, 3 brothers, Ben, Charlie and Frank Duncan and 2 sisters, Ellen Elliott and Nelle Childers.

She is survived by 2 daughters and their spouses, Susan and Lamar Waters of Flowery Branch and Julie and Steve Jones of St. Mary's and a sister, Leah Holland of Oakwood, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and close friends.

Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville, Ga. 30501. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 13, 2019