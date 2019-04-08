Died April 4, 2019

Lois Snyder Kenyon died on April 4, 2019 in Brevard, North Carolina. She was formerly a long time resident of Gainesville, Georgia. Lois was born in 1920 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, daughter of Edward R. Snyder and Josie Reich Snyder. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and Brenau College. From 1941 to 1945, Lois worked for the Student YWCA at the University of Georgia and University of Iowa, and she served as Program Director for the YWCA in Winston-Salem. She married A. Richard Kenyon in 1942. After World War II ended and her husband returned from military service in Europe, Lois focused on volunteer work and raising her three daughters.

For more than 50 years, Lois was a member of the Gainesville Junior Service League. As a Junior League member during the era of segregation, she was active in starting the Lucille McCreary Library and the Green Hunter Holmes Nursery School, the first preschool program for African American children in Gainesville. During the Urban Renewal Program, Lois worked diligently to help friends who were being forced out of their homes.

Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Churches of Gainesville and Brevard, and the United Methodist Women for more than 60 years. Her abiding curiosity and love of learning kept her young. She learned to weave, and was a member of the Yonah Mountain Fiber Arts Guild. She was a long time member of the Gainesville Progressive Arts Study Club. In her 80s she traveled to England with family to see castles and gardens, took classes to learn to use computers, and enjoyed learning in many adult education courses. She was passionate about gardening and enjoyed sharing her flowers with others. Lois spent years tenderly caring for her husband after he became ill.

Lois was predeceased by her husband Judge A. Richard Kenyon, a daughter Mary Cornelia Kenyon, a brother Edward R. Snyder, Jr., and a sister Edwina S. Rominger. She is survived by three daughters, Janice C. Kenyon of New York City, Carolyn Kenyon (Robert Dattola) of Ithaca, New York, and Elizabeth Kenyon Jordan (Donald Jordan) of Brevard; three grandchildren, Dr. Katherine Jordan (Dr. Andrew Morgan) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Kristen Jordan of New York City, and William Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Lois cherished her friends from the Friendship Sunday School Class and the Classy Sassies Swim Group.

Graveside services will be held at the Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville, Georgia on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by visitation at Gainesville First United Methodist Church from noon to 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church of either Brevard or Gainesville, or to .

Moore-Blanchard Funerals and Cremations, Brevard, N.C. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary