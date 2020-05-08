Lola Hamby Caples

Died May 6, 2020

Lola Hamby Caples died on Wednesday, May 6, at the age of 92. She was born February 6, 1928, and grew up in Dawson County, the fourth of Effie and Emory Hamby's five children. Lola was introduced to Norval Patrick Caples by her brother-in-law who was serving on the same ship in the Pacific during WWII. Following the war, they married and lived most of their married lives on Riverbend Circle in Gainesville.

Lola was an artist. Her passion for art led her to attain both Bachelor and Master's degrees in Art, studying under Lamar Dodd at the University of Georgia. She taught art privately and in Hall and Jackson counties and served as an Art Therapist at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Being one of the first art therapists in the state of Georgia was a source of pride for her, as were her associations with Quinlan Art Center and First Presbyterian Church's building planning committee. She was a talented abstract artist, an enthusiast for all artists, and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.

She lived for nearly 13 years at Morningside Assisted Living, receiving consistent quality care and love from staff members, especially Shermeka Moon, who knew how to get the very best from her.

Lola was predeceased by her parents, her four siblings and her husband. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Lewis Hudgins and Vicki and Greg Smith; her grandchildren, Katherine Hudgins Field and her husband Collin, Helen, Gregory, and Emory Smith and by great grandchildren Thomas and Clare Field. She is survived by cousins, nephews and nieces whom she dearly loved.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park in Gainesville, on Saturday, May 9.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville or to the Quinlan Art Center.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



