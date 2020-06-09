Lorene M. Roberts
Died June 7, 2020
Lorene M. Roberts, 87, of Flowery Branch died Sunday, June 7. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.