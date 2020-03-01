|
Loretta Cantrell Slaton, age 78 of Dawsonville, passed away Friday February 28, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a period of declining health. Mrs. Slaton was born December 29, 1941 to the late Fred and Claudine Cantrell and had been a resident of Dawson County for most of her life. Loretta was raised in Sautee, and a graduate of Nacoochee High School where she played basketball. One of the best cooks in North Georgia, she was a member of Silver City Baptist Church and a mama to many, not just her family, who made everyone feel loved. Loretta was also preceded in death by her brothers, David Cantrell, Earl Cantrell; brother in law, Wallace Slaton; niece, Lori Slaton. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Roger D. Slaton, Dawsonville; children, Barry and Lora Slaton, Dawsonville, Chuck and Frankie Slaton, Gainesville, Julie and Jason Stanfield, Dawsonville; sisters and brothers in law, Jeanie and Buford Kinsey, Cleveland, Carol and Jack Westmoreland, Clarkesville, Eva Nix, Rome, Wilma Dorsey, Cleveland; brother and sisters in law, Ronald and Helen Cantrell, Hiawassee, Barbara Cantrell, Clayton, Eloise Slaton, Austell; grandchildren, Tyler and Maddie Slaton, Riley and Devin Gearhart, Brittan Slaton, Charles "Chaz" Slaton, Mollie Stanfield, Elijah Stanfield, Abby Samples-Slaton; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Funeral services will be held Monday March 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Silver City Baptist Church. Rev. Brody Hughes, Rev. Russell Burt, Rev. Tim Biddy, Rev. Chris Gilbert, Rev. Stephen Davis and Rev. Scott Sorrells will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday February 29 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday March 1 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 1, 2020