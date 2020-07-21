Lori Ann Van Scoten
Died July 12, 2020
Lori Ann Van Scoten, 56, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date.
Lori was born July 6, 1964 in Kulmont, Pennsylvania to Nancy and the late Leonard Hummel. She worked as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Patrick Toms Dentistry. Lori was a member of the Lakeside Baptist Church in Gainesville and volunteered passionately for the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia where she would train other volunteers and walk the dogs. She loved animals, rescuing many dogs and giving them a loving forever home. Lori was also an avid Star Trek fan and loved going to Pennsylvania to visit Knoebels Fun Park. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and niece. She was full of life, happy and energetic. Her vibrant and beautiful soul will be missed by all that knew her.
Lori's mother, Nancy of Warner Robins; brother, Michael (Nicole) Hummel of Germany; sister, Faith (Kevin) Marlow of Texas; nieces, Hannah Hummel and Victoria Hummel-Gilbert; nephew, Christopher Eldridge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins will cherish her memory forever.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W Ridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30501 (https://www.HSNEGA.org
) Reference: Lori Van Scoten
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.