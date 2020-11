Or Copy this URL to Share

Lou Jean Jones

Died on November 3, 2020

Lou Jean "Shirley" Jones, 86, died on Tuesday, November 3rd. A viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 9th from 2 - 8 pm at Hale Funeral Home Norfolk, Virginia. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton Veterans' Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store