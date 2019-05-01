Louise Broyles Ferguson, age 99 of Cornelia, passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center on Monday, April 29, 2019 after fighting Pneumonia for two weeks.

Louise grew up in Decatur, Georgia and was married to her husband William P. Ferguson in January of 1945. The couple lived in Macon, Georgia for 40 years where they raised their three children. They moved to Cornelia, Ga in 1988 and joined the First Presbyterian Church family. Louise volunteered at Sharing and Caring charity for many years. She volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels in Cornelia along with the local soup kitchen. Louise was also an angel with the Chamber of Commerce.

Louise loved her church where she serve as a Deacon, moderator and secretary for the Presbyterian Women. She was a Circle Chairperson with the church and visited the sick and shut-in members of the community.

Louise was married to her husband William P. Ferguson for 64 years until he passed away in 2009. She loved her family and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bob & Julie Ferguson who reside in Apopka, Florida; her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy & Tommy Field and Bette & John Edwards who live in Gainesville, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Lee Ferguson, Keith Ferguson, Brenda Lange, Elizabeth Witherspoon, Caroline Hollier, Thomas Field and Suzanne Edwards; 14 great-grandchildren.

Her love of family was evident, as she enjoyed spending time and traveling to see children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louise was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Funeral services and the Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Cornelia 1st Presbyterian with Rev. Andy Chambers and Rev. Blaine Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia, PO Box 165, Cornelia, Ga 30531 or Cure Childhood Cancer, , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2019