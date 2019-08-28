|
|
Friday, August 23 Louise Powell Cox passed away peacefully at The Oaks nursing home in Gainesville, GA. Visitation for friends and family will be held at Little and Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery in Seneca, SC on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 am.
Louise was born May 31, 1926 in Westminster, SC. to Thomas DeWitt Powell and Elizabeth Duke Powell. She grew up in Westminster as part of a large family with seven brothers and one sister. She subsequently married Clyde Duncan Cox after he returned from the war. Louise moved to Gainesville, GA in 1964 with Clyde and daughter Lisa when Clyde was transferred to the Chicopee Manufacturing facility on Atlanta Highway. Louise quickly became immersed in the community fabric of Gainesville by joining the First Baptist Church where she sang in the Sanctuary Choir for many years, and volunteering as a "Pink Lady" at the Hall County Hospital. She belonged to the Twentieth Century Study Club and was active in several book and garden clubs throughout her life.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, DeWitt and Elizabeth Powell, her brothers, Hoyt, Randolph, TD, Jackson, Heyward, and Charles; and sister, Mildred. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bond Murray; grandchildren, Henry Clark Irvin (Kristin) and Anna Elizabeth (Irvin) Helmuth (Cory); great grandchildren, Harper Irvin, Kate Irvin, Hank Irvin, Lucas Helmuth, and Jackson Helmuth. She also leaves behind niece Joan Powell Dunlap and nephews Tom Grogan, Brian Grogan, Steve Powell, Wayne Powell, and Jimmy Powell.
The family wishes to thank all who sent flowers and visited Louise while she was in the hospital and at The Oaks. We also give a special thanks to Betsey Rogers of Helping Hand who served as Louise's caregiver, driver, nurse and friend for several years. In lieu of Flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Habitat for Humanity specifically for Candy Doles and family.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 28, 2019