Louise Johnson Hughs
Died September 2, 2020
Louise Johnson Hughs went to be with her Lord on September 2, 2020.
Louise was the wife of the late Edwin F. Hughs, Jr. and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julian Johnson. She is survived by her two daughters and three sons, Carol Hughs Palmer (Jesse) of Waynesboro GA, Edwin Fennell ""Eddie"" Hughs, III (Neal), of Gainesville, Diane Terrell Hughs of Atlanta, David Johnson Hughs (Shannon) of Gainesville, and Stephen Lee Hughs (Laura) of Gainesville. She had 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Mary Johnson Graham of Chattanooga, TN, her brother William Robert ""Bobby"" Johnson of Gainesville, and her sister-in-law Diane Hopkins Hughs of Greenville, SC.
Louise, or Lou, as she was known, graduated from Gainesville High School and attended Brenau College where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as its second President of the Women In The Church ministry. She was a member of the Gainesville Junior League and was a member and past President of the 20th Century Study Club. She was a former Brownie and Girl Scout leader as well as Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Auxiliary, a volunteer counselor at the Gainesville Care Center, now known as Choices, and served as a member of the steering committee for Young Life of Hall County.
Lou was first and foremost a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. She was an excellent cook preparing countless meals for her large family and friends. Her home was always warm, inviting, and comfortable with wonderful holiday gatherings and traditions relished by her family. She loved her family and loved her Lord. She authored two devotional books which chronicled her life's journey of faith. She often said that at the end of her life, she wanted to go to sleep on earth and wake up in the presence of her Lord. On September 2nd, her desire was granted. No doubt ""Well done thy good and faithful servant"" was the first thing she heard. She will be deeply missed.
For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Westminster Church in Gainesville, GA or Eagle Ranch Children's Home in Chestnut Mountain, GA
For those choosing to attend the service: The family requires all to wear masks during the service. Masks will be provided along with pre-arranged social distancing seating in the sanctuary. The family appreciates your understanding and cooperation as they want to protect all of their friends and family during this special gathering.
services will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 11:00 A.M. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, Georgia 30501
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.