Louise Pugh Birchfield

Died October 24, 2020

Louise Pugh Birchfield, 85, of Cumming, Georgia died on Saturday, October 24th. A private celebration of life service will be held for immediate family observed on November 19th at 3 pm. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 5, 2020.