|
|
|
Louise Vance Manning, age 98, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmore Manning; and sons, Elmore Manning, Jr. and Winston Manning. She is survived by her son, Paul and Rose Manning, Hoschton, GA; ten grandchildren; great grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends. Mrs. Manning was born on January 2, 1922 in Perry, GA. She passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 10, 2020 and went to her heavenly home to be with other family members and friends. Mrs. Manning resided in Buford, GA for a number of years at Huntington Assisted Living. She was a retired nurse from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabeth, NJ. No formal service will be held in Georgia.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 12, 2020